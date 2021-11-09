Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch cancelled

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 15:38

One of New Zealand’s most popular free community fundraising events, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch has been cancelled again due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Despite cancelling the Auckland concert last month, show organisers had been optimistic that the Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park event in Christchurch would go ahead as planned in line with government COVID guidelines around large events. However, with the continued uncertainty around travel restrictions just weeks out from the scheduled date, and the lack of clarity around vaccination passports, show organisers have reluctantly decided to cancel the free outdoor event scheduled to be held on Saturday 11 December at Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

Coca-Cola NZ’s Annette Chillingworth says, "We’re extremely disappointed that the current uncertainty around COVID restrictions has led to our decision to cancel Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch."

"There are so many dedicated, talented people working hard behind the scenes year after year to bring our brilliant show to the big stage. We can only hope that we get back to some sort of normality in the coming months so our much-loved event can return in 2022." Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is an important fundraiser for Youthline. For the last fifteen years funds raised at the two events have helped to support over 35,000 young people each year. Coca-Cola NZ is working closely with Youthline to ensure their continued support in lieu of the cancelled events. The iconic outdoor Christmas concert, dubbed ‘the nation’s favourite Christmas party’, annually attracts a massive live audience to the Auckland Domain and Christchurch’s Hagley Park when friends, families and communities gather to celebrate the start of the Kiwi summer festive season.