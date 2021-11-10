Sir Jeremiah Mateparae appointed as Patron of Institute for Strategic Leadership

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 09:03

The Institute for Strategic Leadership (ISL), New Zealand's premium provider of leadership development, has appointed one of its most distinguished alumni, Sir Jerry Mateparae as its new Patron.

As someone who carries the core values of ISL, Sir Jerry’s new role functions as a flagstaff of the Institute, inspiring other alumni and incoming programme attendees at a time when strong leadership is vital in navigating the uncertainty many New Zealanders are currently feeling in both their professional and personal lives.

Twenty years ago, when ISL first launched, then Brigadier Jerry Mateparae attended its first Strategic Leadership Programme and was a member of the ANZAC syndicate, alongside some of the most admired leaders in New Zealand.

Today, Sir Jerry is formally known as Lieutenant General The Right Honourable Sir Jeremiah (Jerry) Mateparae, GNZM, QSO, KStJ and Distinguished Fellow of the ISL, and says he has been advocating for participation in the ISL programmes ever since. His personal experience with the programme strengthened his value for people - something he experienced in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), including in the NZSAS.

"The ISL programme taught me that leadership is endurance. It’s about those who lead and those who follow. People are curious about what it takes to be a good leader, and hearing insights from people that you trust is invaluable. Since completing the week-long course 20 years ago, I am much more cognisant. Leadership is about people and their attitudes and values - and you will be a successful leader if you know your purpose."

Shortly after attending the ISL’s first programme in Millbrook 20 years ago, Sir Jerry stepped up to command the New Zealand Army as Chief of Army in 2002. Four years later, in 2006 he was promoted to be the Chief of the NZDF in the rank of Lieutenant General. Retiring from the NZDF in January 2011, he was then appointed as Director of the Government Communications Security Bureau, then 20th Governor General of New Zealand, and subsequently, High Commissioner in London.

Today, Sir Jerry’s learnings from the programme relate to his coat of arms as Governor General and a GNZM. The coat of arms motto referring to the MÄori proverb, "He TÄngata, He TÄngata, He TÄngata" - emphasising the importance of people in our world.

Sir Jerry’s role as Patron provides an important milestone in the legacy of ISL leadership for future generations. The ISL is preparing to launch its online Smart Leaders Academy in the new year, focusing on embedding comprehensive, integrated, and insightful leadership development at a leader, team and multi-team/organisational level.

Geoff Lorigan, Founder and Managing Director of the Institute for Strategic Leadership is honoured to have Sir Jerry accept the role of Patron and endorse the Institute’s reputation as a trusted developer of strategic leaders.

"I know I’m speaking on behalf of everyone at ISL when I say we very much look forward to Sir Jerry's involvement and the opportunity to have him speak to our alumni and clients, enabling them to learn from his knowledge, experience and wisdom. Sir Jerry has inspired many others that follow in his footsteps, encouraging and supporting their leadership development at our Millbrook base.

"Leadership has always been important, but no more so than right now as we all navigate our way through lockdown and prepare for post-lockdown. Human nature is very fragile, and people don’t cope well during times of uncertainty. Sir Jerry’s extensive experience and his continuous positive attitude, even during these challenging times, will be extremely valued by those leaders looking for a reset," says Mr Lorigan.