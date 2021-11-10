'Achievement and growth of rural women celebrated' by Dairy Women's Network award

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 09:11

Nominations are now open for the annual Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader of the Year award, which celebrates the work of the organisation’s volunteers at grass roots and the impact they have in their local rural and dairying communities.

Supported by rural insurance company FMG, the award highlights the passion for people within the Network’s volunteer Regional Leaders.

Dairy Women’s Network Chief Executive Jules Benton is encouraging members to celebrate their Regional Leaders who actively demonstrate leadership, and the values of DWN, with a submission.

"As an organisation we are led from the ground up. Our volunteers are our connection to dairy farmers all over the country; they work hard behind the scenes to deliver opportunities for connection and upskilling that fit with the needs of our members," said Benton.

"They are often points of contact and connection within their areas and are heavily involved in other groups and initiatives. The effort they put in for both DWN and their own networks deserves to be acknowledged, as well as their personal growth and development."

"We are pleased that FMG - who are known for supporting the wellbeing and achievement of New Zealand farmers and rural communities - are recognising the value of this award by sponsoring it for a second year."

FMG’s Chief Client Officer Andrea Brunner says organisations such as the Dairy Women’s Network, play a critical role in keeping rural communities connected and create opportunities for knowledge sharing and personal development. "Feeling a part of your industry and community and growing as a rural professional are important and FMG wants to see our rural communities thrive. That’s why we support the Regional Leader of the Year Award. We wish all nominees the best of luck," says Andrea Brunner.

Nominations will close in March, when finalists will be put before a judging panel of representatives from Dairy Women’s Network and FMG.

The Regional Leader of the Year recipient will be announced at a gala dinner during the 2022 DWN conference in Invercargill and will receive a registration to the Dare to Lead™ Programme facilitated by Kaila Colbin and Boma New Zealand, as well as travel costs and accommodation in the location of the programme.