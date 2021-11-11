New Auckland eatery 'set to make a difference'

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 08:43

Award-winning New Zealand barista, Isaac Yu, alongside And Sushi Founder Jeff Kim and General Manager Nikki Pretscherer, are set to open a new eatery, Slow Lane, in a bid to provide a much-needed space for people to unwind as Auckland lockdowns look to ease, and as Kiwis evaluate their lifestyles.

"We’re really pleased to be officially announcing Slow Lane," says Yu. "The Auckland community has had a particularly rough ride recently, and we recognise the importance of having an environment like this even more now."

"The name is a playful take on the eatery’s Greenlane location," he adds, but it’s largely a nod to the toll that recent times have taken on the collective mental health of Kiwi’s.

"The idea came from wanting to provide a place where people can take a breath from the increasing stresses we’re experiencing, particularly as a result of Covid-19.

"We are living in a society where everyone is talking about how fast you need to go instead of taking a moment to slow things down. Everything is moving and changing constantly, and there’s a lot of stress.

"There’s so much hustle and bustle, so we thought "Ok, let’s take a step back and actually provide an atmosphere where people can take a little moment to chill out, slow down, and unwind from whatever else is happening."

It’s a concept that Kim, Yu, and Pretscherer, truly believe in, with their shared philosophy that businesses should always be adding value.

"We aren’t going to open any business that will not add value to society - that’s what we believe at the core of it. It’s not just about the dollar figure."

Pretscherer, who has spent the last 19 years in the hospitality industry after leaving the marketing and advertising world to follow her food passion, says having a great team with staff that feel valued is the key to any successful food outlet.

"It goes without saying the food, beverage, and service provided should exceed customer expectations," she says.

The all-day eatery, which will be located at 604 Great South Road in Greenlane, will be serving up simple but quality classics, as it plans to welcome in people of all ages and lifestyles.

"We’re not trying to be trendy," says Yu. "It’s just simple, honest food - Kiwi classics done well with a tiny twist. We also have an on-license for serving liquor and will be open seven days a week."

Forging forward with the fit-out throughout the lockdown period, Yu says the official opening of Slow Lane will be a surreal moment, and a rather big Christmas present for them, having signed the lease back in January.

"It’s been 11 months in the making, but we are just very humbled and grateful for all the support we’ve received from our wider AndGroup customers throughout this recent lockdown.

"Ultimately, that support has enabled us to go ahead with this, and we are looking forward to being able to give back."