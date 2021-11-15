NZME appoints Jared De Wet to lead Digital Agency Sales

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 10:28

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced experienced digital marketing leader Jared De Wet as its new General Manager Digital Sales, Agency.

De Wet has 12 years in the media and marketing industry with much of that experienced focused in digital marketing and leadership roles. He has worked across a number of New Zealand’s leading media agencies including PHD, Ikon and most recently, as Head of Digital for the New Zealand arm of global marketing and advertising company Wavemaker.

"For our GM of Digital Sales, Agency - we’ve been looking for a great digital leader to drive the Agency Sales team’s digital commercial strategy," said NZME’s Head of Agency Sales and CreateMe, Greg McCrea.

"Jared’s proven ability to develop and deliver data, programmatic, digital audio and content solutions for our advertising partners makes him the perfect fit for this fantastic leadership role at NZME," said McCrea.

De Wet has developed an extensive digital marketing skill set including strategic planning and campaign implementation across multiple disciplines including social media, SEO, email marketing, search, display, and video.

"My passion lies in engaging consumers with brands in relevant and creative ways, so those connections are deep and lasting," said De Wet.

"I’ve had the privilege of several years of agency experience as well a number of years working in-house on the client side. This means I have developed a deep understanding and perspective of what makes for great relationships right across our industry," said De Wet.

De Wet will join the NZME Team on January 24th.

Greg McCrea: "With NZME’s market leading digital ecosystem and continued focus on new and innovative and products, our digital offering will be at the forefront of our customer first approach. Jared is joining NZME at a very exciting time and I can’t wait to see him take our digital sales approach to the next level, alongside our fantastic Agency sales team."