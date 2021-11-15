Energising Marlborough’s future - Marlborough Lines reports annual results

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 13:25

- Total operating revenue $144.8 million slightly down (2%) due to lower electricity lines revenue following a reduction in lines charges, and the impact of COVID on the wine sales channel mix with higher margin restaurants shutdown for extended periods globally

- $16.7 million EBITDA down 15% largely due to lower line revenue, increased cost of wine sales and lower harvest volumes across Marlborough

- MLL paid two discount payments totalling $11.6 million as part of COVID-19 relief measures and to shift the timing of future payments

- $21.1 million invested in capital and maintenance to increase capacity, improve reliability and be future-ready, up 10%

- $1.8 million dividend paid from Marlborough Lines to the Marlborough Electric Power Trust - Yealands independent asset revaluation adds $13.4 million to total comprehensive income of

$18.8 million

- Yealands sale of $33.8 million of vineyards to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund reduces debt and strengthens financial position to enable profitable growth through ongoing supply arrangement

- 13.6% annual rate of return on Yealands Wine Group investment to date, including both cash returns and capital gains

Marlborough Lines Limited has released its Annual Report and financial results for period ending 30 June 2021.

Marlborough Lines owns and operates the network delivering electricity to 26,000 consumers in Marlborough. It is consumer-owned by the Marlborough Electric Power Trust (MEPT). Its investments include a 50% shareholding in Nelson Electricity, ownership of Yealands Wine Group, one of New Zealand's major wine producers and exporters, and Energy Marlborough, an electricity generation business focusing on renewable energy.

Financial performance of the company is strong with total operating revenue $144.8 million slightly down (2%). Electricity lines revenue was down following a reduction in lines charges, and COVID impacting higher margin on-premise wine sales and restaurant closures.

Marlborough Lines paid two discount payments as part of COVID-19 relief measures totalling $11.6 million and also paid $1.8 million dividend to the MEPT.

Investment in the electricity network increased by 10% to $21.1 million to increase capacity and improve reliability. Independent research shows that the vast majority (89%) of consumers surveyed were satisfied or very satisfied with Marlborough Lines’s performance.

"I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous collective contribution our people have made this year. We all share a deep commitment to the local community and are proud to be doing our bit to make Marlborough a great place to be now and in the future," said Tim Cosgrove, Chief Executive of Marlborough Lines. "We’ve continued to invest in our people, including in leadership training and tertiary study opportunities, it’s great to see our people respond to this positively and continue to go from strength to strength."

"Marlborough Lines is excited to play a part in the clean energy revolution and a net-zero carbon economy future. Electrification and emerging technologies like solar PV, batteries and electric vehicles are starting to have an impact locally and this requires careful planning. Energising Marlborough’s future is our vision as the continued success of Marlborough relies on our region being ready and able to reap the benefits of these changes," said Tim.

Marlborough Lines is privileged to be able to play a part in supporting local youth and initiatives to grow Marlborough. This includes a new five-year sponsorship of Marlborough Girls’ College Stars programme, a three-year sponsorship with the Marlborough Youth Trust and School Start First Impressions Marlborough which helps at-risk 5-year-olds have a positive start to school.

Yealands

Yealands wine sales were down 3.3% to $98.6 million this year and management EBITDA of $14.4 million, reflective of a challenging year with profitability impacted by COVID and lower harvest volumes across Marlborough in Vintage ‘21.

The strategic sale of four vineyards to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund has reduced debt, improving financial sustainability. The value of Yealands land, vineyards and buildings have increased by $13.4 million and investment in capital projects, vineyard development and securing long-term grape supply has set a solid platform for growth. Industry-wide headwinds such as supply chain challenges and a lower V21 harvest are expected to affect income in the short-term.

"We are focused on our premiumisation strategy and are prioritising high-margin branded wines with our global partners and consumers. We are gathering momentum as the fastest growing NZ Sauvignon Blanc in the UK as a result of our recent successful rebrand. This growth is bolstered by accolades for the quality and sustainability of our wines globally, and increased distribution," said Tiffani Graydon, Chief Executive at Yealands.

Yealands prioritised debt reduction to position itself for returns in the future. This included repayment of $34.9 million of external debt and $5 million to Marlborough Lines. As a result, no dividend was paid to Marlborough Lines during FY21.

Nelson Electricity

Nelson Electricity’s earnings moved to a new regulated price path on 1 April 2020. This means reduced profitability and affects the amount of dividend it is able to provide. A $1.4 million dividend was paid to its shareholders, 50% of which is received by Marlborough Lines.

"Innovation and changing expectations around sustainability bring both disruption and opportunity. Marlborough Lines is committed to responsibly investing, growing and progressing our people and businesses and, in doing so, we support our region’s growth creating a vibrant and thriving Marlborough now and in the future," said Phil Robinson, Chair of Marlborough Lines.