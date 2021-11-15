Hospitality 'ready for business as Auckland reopening date looms'

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 16:40

Hospitality venues and accommodation providers, particularly those in Auckland, remain desperate for clarity around when the Auckland border will be reopened, says Hospitality New Zealand.

"We’re ready to help Kiwis socialise, and we know they want to, but we seem to be no closer to hearing anything firm from the Government.

"We welcome the announcement that Waikato Is stepping down to Level 2 tomorrow, but we need some idea of what’s happening in Auckland.

"This is critical for our industry.

"Every day it’s delayed, further businesses are failing.

"We know the next few months will be filled with uncertainty because transmission of Covid19 will occur - the genie will be out of the bottle - but we need to get on and start living with the virus.

"We are now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world.

"Every venue around the country, and particularly in Auckland, is ready now to open at "Green" level and to stay open.

"They have done everything that’s been asked of them over the past few months and now they need the Government to make the right decisions, and quickly.

"Our venues know what to do with regards to maintaining distance, staff are masked and vaccinated, and we’ll soon be able to request vaccine certificates from customers.

"That is enough for us all to return to work, to live, and to our family and friends.

"This has been a slow and seemingly unnecessarily dragged-out and tortuous process and businesses need to be able to begin to make some plans.

Hospitality NZ started a campaign this week that involves venues and accommodation providers around the country installing "We’re Ready" signs alongside the Covid19 signage detailing to customers how hospitality is ready to host the nation safely.