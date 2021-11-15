'World-first drinks delivery start-up helps Aucklanders enjoy the summer'

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 17:42

The founders of an innovative ecommerce start-up launched just as Auckland went into Level 4 lockdown in August are predicting that the disruption will have a silver lining.

Bad Rabbit is New Zealand’s first drinks delivery service for parties, weddings and events with beverage packages for every size and style of event delivered chilled straight to the venue. It takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much to buy (not to mention the ratio of wines, beers, cocktails and non-alcoholic options), and the stress out of getting it to your venue chilled and ready to go.

It’s an idea so simple - and so helpful - that founders Marcel Leydesdorff and Alex Weatherhead wonder why nobody has thought of it before. They each have more than 20 years’ experience in catering and events, giving them strong insights into the problems faced by anyone organising drinks for groups, and strong stomachs for coping with the ups and downs of running a hospitality business.

"The events industry has been hit incredibly hard by Covid," says Marcel. "You can either let the pressure grind you down or you can use it to innovate and look for the big new opportunities. E-commerce is exploding, so it makes sense to use a digital solution to solve a problem we’re very familiar with."

He and his digital team had worked overtime for weeks to prepare the Bad Rabbit website for its August launch date - only to have lockdown hit just as they were ready to press go.

While this was hugely disappointing for the launch team, Marcel looks at the bright side, saying they used the extra time to refine the site as well as add new packages and products.

He also anticipates that the upcoming ‘traffic-light’ restrictions will play to Bad Rabbit’s strengths. "Event lead times are often very short after lockdown ends," he says. "This puts even more stress on the event or wedding organiser and that’s where Bad Rabbit can really help. Now you don’t need to drive around town and stand in line at a bottle store or supermarket, just to find they’re out of stock of your favourite brand. Instead, you can get everything you need with a few clicks. Bad Rabbit is easier, faster and safer."

Marcel expects wedding packages to be popular this summer with many couples looking to reschedule weddings postponed during lockdown. The site also has event packages, Day on the Water boat packages and, for those keen to make the most of the warm November weather, packages for 25 people to fit with level 3.2 gathering rules. Christmas and New Years Eve packages will be available soon.

Bad Rabbit’s website features a calculator to help hosts decide how many drinks they need for their event. They can then select a package with the right mix of beverages for the occasion, mix and match packages or tailor them with add-on packs. The site even offers glassware hire, solving another pain point for event organisers, as well as a workplace subscription service that will keep your office fridge topped up.

The beverages on the site have been carefully chosen to cater to all tastes and budgets - from famous international brands to local artisan products. New and interesting alcohol-free drinks are a feature.

Although Rad Rabbit currently only services Auckland, Marcel and Alex have big ambitions for what they believe is the world’s first drinks delivery service focussed on events.

"This is just the start," says Marcel. "We’ve got a lot of ideas for the site - for example, developing the technology to tailor specific packages for each user. It’s a highly scalable model and our goal is to expand throughout New Zealand before looking offshore in the next 12-24 months."

In the meantime, they can’t wait to make organising weddings and events easy for Aucklanders this summer.