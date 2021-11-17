Farmers' Forum online series 'takes on farming challenges'

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 09:29

DairyNZ launches an online Farmers’ Forum Series next week which will take a deep dive into issues affecting farmers, providing insights to help inform future on-farm decisions.

Facilitated by Rowena Duncum, executive producer of ‘The Country’ radio show, the first episode in the series of five, ‘Navigating economic uncertainty’, will look at the current and future state of the economy, and the implications for farming businesses.

Leading New Zealand economist Cameron Bagrie of Bagrie Economics will present his views, and will be joined by DairyNZ economic experts to discuss how economic issues may impact farmers.

Cameron is an independent expert on financial markets and has more than 20 years’ experience working as an economist in New Zealand. This includes 18 years at ANZ and National Bank, and almost four years at the New Zealand Treasury. Cameron is well known as a leading commentator on economic issues in New Zealand.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says it will be fantastic to have Cameron Bagrie share his expertise and insights into the economic issues affecting dairy farming.

"Farmers are currently dealing with a huge amount of change as a result of changes in milk prices, Covid-19, increasing interest rates, environmental compliance, emissions and trade policy changes, and labour shortages. Cameron and our panel will help provide some solid advice for farmers to consider as they weigh up the competing factors affecting dairy currently," says Dr Mackle.

"We’re conscious that it’s not easy for farmers to get off the farm, so we are looking forward to bringing the discussion online to remove that barrier.

"This series is a direct result of farmer feedback. Farmers are telling us they want DairyNZ to help them tackle challenging topics, and host events to inform the decisions their businesses are making over the medium term. This is an important part of our new strategy to partner and engage better with our farmers."

DairyNZ will host four more Farmers’ Forum Series episodes in the first half of 2022 and is keen to hear from dairy farmers which topics future sessions should focus on.

‘Navigating economic uncertainty’ will be held on Thursday 25 November, from 7-8pm.

For more information or to register for this event, visit www.dairynz.co.nz/ffseries.