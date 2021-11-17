Flight Centre welcomes the news of the Auckland border reopening ahead of the holiday season

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 13:51

New Zealand’s largest travel retailer, Flight Centre welcomes today’s news that the Auckland border will reopen from 15 December 2021 to those who are vaccinated or can produce a negative pre-departure test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today after 13 weeks of the city being closed off from the rest of the country.

Flight Centre New Zealand managing director David Coombes says this is the news all Aucklanders have been hanging out for.

"Aucklanders will be breathing a sigh of relief today knowing they will be reunited with loved ones and able to make the most of their summer holidays exploring Aotearoa."

Additionally, Mr. Coombes says this comes at a crucial time for the tourism sector which has been severely impacted throughout the pandemic.

"This is the busiest time of the year for domestic travel, so the sector is rejoicing with the knowledge that the city with the largest population in the country will now be able to get out and about and spend those crucial dollars in regional New Zealand."

And Mr. Coombes says it’s not too late to book your summer getaway.

"Here at Flight Centre, we’ve still got competitive holiday packages available. Whether it’s flights and hotel accommodation in Queenstown or hiking the Queen Charlotte track - we’ve got something for everyone."

With new complexities to travel in this Covid-age including the use of vaccination certificates and Covid-19 testing, Mr. Coombes says the expert knowledge of a travel agent has never been so valuable.

"Flight Centre travel experts will remain across all travel requirements both here and abroad and help customers navigate this new world of travel with confidence.

"We are excited to continue to provide our customers with a one-stop shop service as travel returns."

As of last week, all Flight Centre Auckland stores have reopened, joining the rest of the stores across the country that continue to operate with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety requirements.