Tech Webinar in Queenstown Lakes - QLDC

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 13:35

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Economic Development Unit is hosting a free tech webinar as part of Home for Healthier Business, an economic diversification initiative to attract business leaders, team builders and talent to Queenstown Lakes.

QLDC’s Senior Economic Development Advisor Sharon Fifield said the tech webinar, Moving your tech business: 4 ways Queenstown Lakes can scale your tech biz, is aimed at tech professionals living in, or considering moving to, Queenstown Lakes District.

Global tech professional, Adrienne Muir, is confirmed as a key speaker for the upcoming webinar and will examine the successes and challenges of doing business across the globe from her home base of Queenstown.

"We are excited to have Ms Muir as one of our key speakers. As the global Chief Operating Officer of VoxSmart, she is incredibly knowledgeable on what’s happening internationally in the tech industry, and how this applies to Queenstown Lakes District," said Ms Fifield.

"Ms Muir’s insights and advice will be invaluable for all entrepreneurs and workers in multinational businesses, with a particular focus on tech. This is a very progressive industry in Queenstown Lakes, which is fast becoming a recognised technology hub."

Ms Muir has over 25 years’ experience working for the New Zealand Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, as well as fintech (finance and technology) companies, with an emphasis on markets infrastructure, business operations, technical delivery, people management and designing values-

driven business. She has a passion for scaling businesses, women in business, and leading from the front, often mentoring at work or after hours to share her experiences with others.

Originally from Wellington, Ms Muir was living and working in London for more than a decade, before relocating with her young family to Queenstown to support the global expansion of VoxSmart.

"Moving to a region such as Queenstown Lakes presents a very unique set of opportunities and challenges, and I’m looking forward to having open discussions about this with the webinar attendees," Ms Muir said.

"Practicalities such as attracting and retaining talent, innovation, technology infrastructure and how to scale your business are important topics, as is making the most of your ‘lifestyle’ office in this part of the world, and how this can enable better work outputs while inspiring your brand story."

"How to keep tapped into your global company culture is also a discussion point. Having a global presence with your management makes a lot of sense and it’s possible to keep connected and maintain that culture," Ms Muir said.

First Table founder Mat Weir and Wai Innovation founder Eliot Drake are also key speakers in the 60-minute webinar, and the QLDC economic development team will be on-hand to answer any questions, as will StartUp Queenstown Lakes CEO Olivia Wensley.

The webinar is at 12.00pm, Tuesday 23 November and will also be recorded for those unable to attend the live event.

Register for the webinar here: https://healthierbusiness.org/tech-business-queenstown-lakes-webinar/