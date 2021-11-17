Hospitality frustrated at lack of information on vaccine passports

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 14:46

The Restaurant Association is frustrated at the lack of clarity and information being provided on the policy side of the roll out of the vaccine passports.

"Our industry has once again been left with more questions than answers," says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"The prime minister said today that the industry is familiar with checking age related identification. However, this is something that would only happen in some of our business, many are not licensed.

"There is also no information on whether businesses are required to have a person on the door admitting people or turning them away.

"Also, whether passports will be required for takeaway or sitting outside.

"These businesses have been given little to no information on the practical application of the passports at a time when our customers have so many questions and will likely be using them soon.

"Information has not been forthcoming, and priority is not being given to those sectors who are most impacted in terms of managing the passports.

"Whilst we have some information about the technology there is still no policy that sits alongside this.

"Our business need time to implement the new systems and Auckland businesses desperately want to open it would be great for them to be able work these systems out before the Christmas rush."