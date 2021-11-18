PSA mourns loss of much loved Kaumatua

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kua hinga te tÅtara i te wao tapu nui a TÄne, "The tÅtara has fallen in TÄne’s great forest.
Te hunga kua mene ki te pÅ.
It is with great sadness that we let you know that our PSA KaumÄtua Kiwhare Mihaka has passed away. Our thoughts, prayers and aroha go out to his whÄnau at this time of pouritanga.
Matua Kiwhare Mihaka has been a long-time unionist who has dedicated his service to the Public Service Association and the NZ Council of Trade Unions over many years.
Kiwhare was the PSA KaumÄtua since 1986, and KaumÄtua for the Council of Trade Unions since 2008, before stepping down from his duties earlier this year.
He led nad guided the PSA RÅ«nanga, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Toa Äwhina, by providing support and advice particularly for MÄori across our union.
He always enjoyed seeing MÄori delegates thrive in their roles across our MÄori governance structures and has supported the MÄori staff (Te WhÄnau Atawhai) in their different roles.
Kiwhare was a driving force behind choosing many Te Reo MÄori terms used by the PSA, including the MÄori name for the union, Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi.
"The name captures the concept of skilled people coming together to create good conditions and ways of working," he explained at the time.
At the CTU he was involved in the development of He Takawaenga, a relationship document between the CTU and its RÅ«nanga, which outlined treaty expectations.
This is a huge loss for the PSA and its members, and the wider union movement. We remember his manaakitanga and aroha.
NÅ reira, moe mai rÄ e te Rangatira, takoto mai i to waka wairua I ngÄ takotoranga o ngÄ mÄtua tupuna. Haere, haere, haere atu rÄ.
I roto i te manaakitanga
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice