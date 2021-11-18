PSA mourns loss of much loved Kaumatua

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 09:52

Kua hinga te tÅtara i te wao tapu nui a TÄne, "The tÅtara has fallen in TÄne’s great forest.

Te hunga kua mene ki te pÅ.

It is with great sadness that we let you know that our PSA KaumÄtua Kiwhare Mihaka has passed away. Our thoughts, prayers and aroha go out to his whÄnau at this time of pouritanga.

Matua Kiwhare Mihaka has been a long-time unionist who has dedicated his service to the Public Service Association and the NZ Council of Trade Unions over many years.

Kiwhare was the PSA KaumÄtua since 1986, and KaumÄtua for the Council of Trade Unions since 2008, before stepping down from his duties earlier this year.

He led nad guided the PSA RÅ«nanga, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Toa Äwhina, by providing support and advice particularly for MÄori across our union.

He always enjoyed seeing MÄori delegates thrive in their roles across our MÄori governance structures and has supported the MÄori staff (Te WhÄnau Atawhai) in their different roles.

Kiwhare was a driving force behind choosing many Te Reo MÄori terms used by the PSA, including the MÄori name for the union, Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The name captures the concept of skilled people coming together to create good conditions and ways of working," he explained at the time.

At the CTU he was involved in the development of He Takawaenga, a relationship document between the CTU and its RÅ«nanga, which outlined treaty expectations.

This is a huge loss for the PSA and its members, and the wider union movement. We remember his manaakitanga and aroha.

NÅ reira, moe mai rÄ e te Rangatira, takoto mai i to waka wairua I ngÄ takotoranga o ngÄ mÄtua tupuna. Haere, haere, haere atu rÄ.

I roto i te manaakitanga