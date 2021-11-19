Enliven accredited to run Competency Assessment Programme

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 12:46

Positive aging service Enliven Central is now accredited by the Nursing Council of New Zealand to run a Competency Assessment Programme.

"This accreditation is a fantastic milestone for us as it allows Enliven to provide return to practice nurses and internationally qualified nurses (IQNs) the knowledge and skills they need to work in New Zealand’s health industry as safe, competent clinicians," Enliven General Manager Nicola Turner says.

The accreditation will see Enliven provide a candidate-centred programme that aims to celebrate diversity and provide for the specific needs of IQNs and New Zealand registered nurses returning to practice. The programme takes into account the sociocultural factors to enable candidates to be successful and meet the needs of a nursing workforce.

Enliven is due to run its initial Competency Assessment Programme (CAP) in early 2022 at its Central Hub office in Porirua. Later courses will be held at a purpose-designed training and accommodation facility in Levin.

The eight-week programme is divided into two weeks of theoretical learning and six weeks of practical learning.

Enliven offers independent retirement living, rest home, hospital and dementia care across the lower North Island. Elders in our communities can also access short-term care such as respite, health recovery care, day programme activities and other health support services such as modified Tai Chi classes and a discreet continence service.

To find out more about the programme, visit https://www.enlivencentral.org.nz/competency-assessment-programme/