Andrew Dickens to step in during Heather du Plessis-Allan’s maternity leave

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 10:37

New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) Newstalk ZB has announced Andrew Dickens is stepping in to host the Newstalk ZB Drive Show while host Heather du Plessis-Allan takes maternity leave in the early part of 2022.

Dickens currently hosts Newstalk ZB Afternoons on Mondays and is GOLD FM's weekday Breakfast Host.

"Andrew's a big part of the ZB family and is very familiar to our listeners having hosted a variety of our shows over many years," said NZME's Chief Radio Officer Jason Winstanley.

"One of the hardest working and most versatile radio hosts in the business, he's totally dedicated to news and current affairs - so is the perfect choice to look after Heather's Drive show while she's on maternity leave," said Winstanley.

While Dickens is on Newstalk ZB Drive duties, Grant Kereama will host GOLD FM's Breakfast show - making his first return to breakfast radio since 2020.

Kereama has hosted some of New Zealand radio's highest rating radio shows across The Hits and ZM networks with NZME.

"Grant has definitely earned his place as one of New Zealand's radio royalty," said NZME's Chief Content Officer, Mike McClung.

"After taking some time off-air Grant has been quietly hosting a great weekend show on GOLD FM and he's absolutely loving being back behind the mic. It'll be great to hear Grant back on Breakfast radio while he takes care of Andrew's loyal listeners on GOLD FM Breakfast," said McClung.

Andrew Dickens - Newstalk ZB Drive and Grant Kereama - GOLD FM Breakfast from February 2022.

Newstalk ZB frequencies available here Newstalk ZB and on iHeartRadio

GOLD FM frequencies available here GOLD FM and on iHeartRadio