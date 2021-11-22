|
PÄmu and Wellington boutique freezery Wooden Spoon have teamed up to launch an ultra-creamy Deer Milk ‘Very Vanilla’ ice cream.
Both PÄmu and Wooden Spoon are driven by innovation, and so coming together to produce a deer milk ice cream for consumers to enjoy has been a great opportunity for both companies, says PÄmu Deer Milk lead Hamish Glendinning.
Wooden Spoon is known for its unusual and unconventional flavours, and PÄmu is excited to join with them to bring their award-winning deer milk to consumers in a world first retail ready format. PÄmu Deer Milk is usually only available to New Zealand’s top chefs around the country.
Sharon Galeon and Midori Willoughby the co-founders of Wooden Spoon are anticipating lots of intrigue with their latest creation. "This exclusive deer milk ice cream provides a novel, interesting and delicious flavour and an exciting alternative to the traditional vanilla ice cream this summer".
"Together with Wooden Spoon we’re excited to introduce the ice cream lover to an unexpected and slightly different taste experience with the rich, luxurious taste of PÄmu Deer Milk. But you will have to be in quick as its available for a limited time only," Mr Glendinning concluded.
The limited-edition ice cream will be available from November 18, exclusively at Moore Wilson’s in Wellington.
PÄmu together with partners Peter and Sharon McIntyre produce the deer milk from the Benio farm near Gore and Taupo farm locations.
