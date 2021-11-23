APAC's first Ka-band Mobile Backhaul Service launched - Kacific

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 - 15:25

Kacific Broadband Satellites has introduced the first Ka-band Mobile Backhaul service for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom operators in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. This will allow operators to extend their network’s range in remote and difficult areas and provide them with an effective way of easing congestion in high-demand urban environments.

Mobile Backhaul is part of Kacific’s FlexVNO solution set, which delivers dedicated wholesale Ka-band satellite bandwidth to telecom operators, who can then tailor it to meet their customers’ needs.

A customized offering, Mobile Backhaul is a transport network solution that connects the core network with cell sites -- the Radio Access Network (RAN) - on the mobile network. It delivers a rapidly deployable and cost-effective broadband solution with small, easy-to-install, and simple-to-maintain satellite dishes. That allows mobile operators to flexibly provide 3G and 4G coverage to end users, connecting them to any small cell or regular mobile tower.

It serves several high-value use cases for ISPs and telcos:

It allows operators to provide internet and 4G connectivity to end-users in remote areas by using powerful dedicated satellite broadband from the new Kacific1 satellite to connect cell towers. Operators can rapidly deploy small satellite dishes in places where it would be difficult and costly to use traditional terrestrial connectivity technologies like fibre and microwave.

It allows telcos to reduce congestion on their mobile networks in urban areas during peak hours, by offloading bandwidth to high-speed satellite at a competitive cost per GB, thereby flexibly meeting demand as it occurs.

To mitigate the rain fade effect on the Ka-band technology Kacific has also deployed redundant and multiple gateways, adaptive power control, adaptive modulation and coding, a common tool that uses advanced signal processing algorithms.

"Mobile Backhaul is a highly flexible, customised solution that addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by telecom operators" says Brandon Seir, Kacific’s Chief Commercial Officer. "It allows operators to solve problems of remote connectivity, urban congestion, and efficient bandwidth utilisation by taking full advantage of FlexVNO’s, power and versatility.

"Operators can rapidly deploy small antennas and then tailor the way they utilise Kacific’s bandwidth. They have access to a full range of configuration parameters, spreading bandwidth across terminals and sites, setting preferences on services and sites and integrating it into their networks."

Kacific’s Mobile Backhaul service was developed and tested in 2020 and has connected key operators in Asia and the Pacific. Now, Kacific has made it commercially available to all ISPs, telecom operators, and government agencies across all the countries it serves through Asia and the Pacific.