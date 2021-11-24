Finalists for the 2021 Broadband and Power NZ Compare Awards revealed

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 16:48

The finalists for the 2021 NZ Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by gold sponsor Movinghub, recognise excellence and achievement in New Zealand’s broadband and energy sectors. Celebrating the outstanding service providers that deliver the very best products and services for Kiwis.

https://awards.nzcompare.com/

Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "We believe that 2021, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband and energy sectors. As essential services both industries have been working hard to keep NZ connected during challenging times. These companies have come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first and we’re delighted to see so many great brands put their best foot forward and enter the Awards."

Male continues, "We were thrilled by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"

Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband, digital and energy service providers - from large national players like 2Degrees, Contact Energy, Sky Broadband, Slingshot, Powershop, Flick Electric and NOW Broadband to specialist providers like Farmside, Gravity Internet, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.

Winners of the NZ Compare Awards will be announced by MC Mike McRoberts at the gala awards event taking place in the stunning Hunua Rooms at Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Wednesday 16th February 2022. Tickets are available to purchase now.

THE FINALISTS FOR THE NZ COMPARE AWARDS 2021 ARE:

BROADBAND AWARDS

- Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ

Farmside

Gravity Internet

Wireless Nation

- Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by UBS

Gravity Internet

Slingshot

Sky Broadband

Vodafone

- Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by PriceMe.co.nz

2degrees

Contact Energy

Now Broadband

Flip

Sky Broadband

- Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Kacific

Farmside

Gravity Internet

Lightwire

Woi Satellite Internet

- Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre

Contact Energy

Orcon

Sky Broadband

- Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable

2degrees

Contact Energy

Network for Learning

NOW Broadband

Slingshot

Voyager

Wireless Nation

- Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre

NOW Broadband

Orcon

Sky Broadband

- People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by Broadband Compare

Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting opens soon

- Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus

Announced on the night from winners of all BROADBAND categories

POWER AWARDS

- Best Mobile Application - sponsored by Nodd

Finalists to be announced shortly

- Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales

Choice Energy

Flick Electric

Z Electric

- Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by ACN

Nova Energy

Powershop

- Best Customer Loyalty or Reward Initiative - sponsored by Digital Simple

Finalists to be announced shortly

- Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Vector Metering

Contact Energy

Electric Kiwi

Flick Electric

Nova Energy

- People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by Power Compare

Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting opens soon

- Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by realestate.co.nz

Announced on the night from winners of all POWER categories

SUPREME AWARDS

- Young Professional of the Year - sponsored by TUANZ

Saba Samiei

Sophie Ricketts

- Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly

Orcon Group

Send A Sausage

Shoebox Christmas Manawatu

Spritely

Tara Christison - Tuatahi First Fibre

- Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare

Announced on the night - the SUPREME WINNER is the BEST OF THE BEST