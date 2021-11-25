AA Traveller thrilled to announce new partnership with walking tour operator, Adventure South NZ

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 08:24

The three-year partnership offers the AA’s 1.8 million Members an exclusive 10% discount on selected guided and self-guided walking and hiking tours, guided cycling tours, hike and bike tours, plus other special interest tours throughout the country.

AA Traveller General Manager, Greig Leighton, said the tours add to the extensive portfolio of travel and tourism products which AA Members can now take advantage of, including accommodation, car rental, campervan and motorhome hire, Scenic Trains, and Interislander ferry services.

"AA Traveller already has a strong presence in the walking and cycling segments in New Zealand, publishing the annual Must Do’s Cycling Guide, and Must Do’s Walking Guide, and this new partnership with Adventure South further cements AA’s strong position in both these two hugely popular tourism segments within New Zealand," he said.

"The devastating impact of Covid-19 has been felt strongly across the tourism sector over the past 18 months, and with international borders closed, this new partnership between AA Traveller and Adventure South NZ, will offer first class guided touring products right on our own backdoor step," Greig said.

General Manager, Adventure South, Philip Wyndham, said he is looking forward to providing exclusive offers to AA Members.

"We expect our national range of cycling and hiking holidays, operated by Adventure South NZ and Great Walks of New Zealand, to have broad appeal to AA Members from across the country," he said.

"I’m delighted that the announcement comes on the eve of our 30th anniversary, and we look forward to having AA Members join one of our active guided and supported cycling adventures or one of our self-guided walks."

For more information about the partnership and for the Adventure South NZ guided tours and Great Walks of New Zealand experiences covered go to:

https://www.aa.co.nz/travel/member-deals/adventure-south-nz/ or

https://www.adventuresouth.co.nz/Deals or

https://www.greatwalksofnewzealand.co.nz/deals