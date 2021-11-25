Change to FMA Executive Committee

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 10:00

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana TÄtai Hokohoko - said today that its Director of Capital Markets, Sarah Vrede, had resigned.

Ms Vrede has accepted the role of Chief Executive of the New Zealand Financial Markets Association, the professional body for the wholesale (institutional) banking industry. Ms Vrede will take up her new role early in 2022.

Announcing the move today, Acting Chief Executive Liam Mason said: "I’d like to thank Sarah for the strong leadership she has shown to our capital markets function over the past two years, as we have readied ourselves to take on significant new functions such as regulation of climate-related disclosures and financial markets infrastructure. Sarah has been a wonderful colleague to work with and we and the Board of the FMA wish her all the best in her new role."

The FMA’s Director Investment Management, Paul Gregory, had been appointed Acting Director of Capital Markets, effective from 29 November 2021.