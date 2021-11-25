Retailers 'should brace themselves for big Black Friday'

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 11:31

A new report released by the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, has revealed that the popularity for Black Friday is at an ‘all-time high’ with experts predicting this year’s shopping trend to be more around a ‘Black Week’ than a standalone day.

According to a survey commissioned by PriceSpy for the Black Friday Report, just over three quarters (76 per cent) of Kiwis said they’ve previously bought something on Black Friday or Black Week, which is up almost a fifth (18 per cent) compared to last year (2020) and increasing by almost a quarter (23 per cent) from 2018.

The report also revealed one in two people (51 per cent) said they shopped on Black Friday last year (2020), up 11 per cent on the year prior (40 per cent in 2019). And almost two-thirds of Kiwis (65 per cent) say they are likely to buy something on Black Friday or during Black Week this year (2021), a staggering 15 per cent increase on 2020’s survey

"Our survey findings show there has been significant growth in interest for Black Friday in New Zealand," says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.

"This year, we probably won't see Black Friday increase in popularity as aggressively as we have seen in previous years - this is because the sale day has now become so big, it simply can't grow at the same rate we have seen before.

"However, indications are that this year’s shopping trend is more likely to be around Black Week, rather than a single sales day, so becoming more of an event. Online sales however will be noticeably higher due to Covid-19 as people have adjusted to become more seasoned online shoppers."

Black Friday originated in the USA, but over the last few years, popularity has skyrocketed around the world, including in New Zealand.

Following global trends, Black Friday is starting to evolve, and New Zealand shops and online stores are taking advantage. Discounts are being offered to shoppers over the course of an entire Black Week rather than being limited to just one day, meaning consumers have more time to shop and retailers have a bigger opportunity to capitalise from an extended shopping season.

"Retailers have recognised and are starting to respond to the growth of Black Friday, with many starting to offer attractive discounts to encourage shoppers to spend earlier than they ordinarily would. In fact, we’re seeing consumer buying interest for Black Friday peak as early as two weeks out from Black Friday (13 November 2020) - and Black Friday is fast becoming Black Week.

"This year in particular, extending the sale shopping season and offering a whole week of Black Friday-style sales may help encourage shoppers to spend early and spend big, which hard-hit New Zealand retailers will welcome after many have been affected by recent lockdowns and restricted trading," continues Liisa.

But does it really pay to start shopping early? The answer according to PriceSpy’s report is ‘not always’.

"Though Black Week sounds like good news for those wanting to start their sale shopping earlier and have more time to grab a bargain or two, early sale shopping may not always deliver: sometimes retailers hike up prices ahead of the sales period so they can reduce them again for Black Friday," says Liisa.

While it’s true that many products drop in price on Black Friday with almost a fifth (18 per cent) of all products listed on PriceSpy reducing in price by at least 10 per cent or more on Black Friday in 2020, PriceSpy’s data shows 12 per cent of products also received a price hike on the sales day (Black Friday vs to 1 November 2020).

"If you’re tempted to shop early for Black Friday deals, especially with shipping delays affecting product availability and customer demand skyrocketing for items as a result of the current climate, consumers should also be wary that not everything is necessarily cheaper."

"For example, our pricing data found almost one in ten (eight per cent) of products increased in price before Black Week to then get discounted on Black Friday, making the sale appear better than what it was."

"It’s a sneaky but common trick," adds Liisa. "Black Friday can offer some really decent deals if you’re savvy, but it’s important to be vigilant and do some price research on a comparison site like PriceSpy to make sure you’re truly getting the best deal and not falling for faux discounts."

And when it comes to New Zealand’s most-wanted products it’s safe to say that Black Friday isn’t necessarily the best time to buy. PriceSpy figures show that three fifths (60 per cent) of the most-popular products on Black Friday 2020 were actually cheaper to buy in the months leading up to Black Friday, highlighting the fact that sales happen all year round.

Shoppers will spend big this Black Friday and Black Week!

A lot of money is expected to change hands during Black Week this year, not least because shoppers are eager to spend some of the money they’ve most-probably saved during recent lockdowns.

According to PriceSpy’s survey, almost two fifths (38 per cent) of Kiwis say they intend to spend over $500 on Black Friday/during Black Week this year, up 18 per cent year-on-year. 62 per cent of survey respondents say they intend to spend less than $500, up 15 per cent on last year. And the average amount people intend to spend this Black Friday is $782.50, up a whopping $318 (or 68 per cent) on last year.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett concludes: "The pandemic has been a tough ride so far. Over the last year, consumers have not always been able to visit shops, socialise or go on holiday and these past few months have been understandably hard on New Zealanders.

"As a result of not being able to live life ‘normally’, some are looking to spend the money they’ve saved in lockdowns - and Black Friday sales offer the perfect opportunity to do just that.

"This combination is good news for retailers who are hoping for a much-needed boost to business, but it’s important that shoppers don’t get carried away and conduct price research with a trusted comparison service like PriceSpy before making that purchase to ensure the discount is viable and the best available."

www.pricespy.co.nz