Business Events Industry Aotearoa confirms Board at AGM

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 09:29

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) held its AGM online yesterday, welcoming a new chair and confirming nine board members.

Outgoing Chair, Tony Gardner welcomed new Independent Board Chair, Steve Armitage. Gardner noted the 2021 financial year was the 45th year the association had been representing and supporting members, and the industry in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The key theme for BEIA this year has been challenge and change. Much forced upon us. But the situation has required new thinking, a leaner, more agile way of working, and new, fresh ideas," he said.

In her report to members, BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins said, "We are now on the brink of quite possibly the most significant change in our battle against Covid-19, yet our ‘normal’ is on the horizon. It will look slightly different, but the adaptability of our industry means it will become something we will all quickly embrace."

Last year, the constitution and structure of the Board were changed to reflect the future needs of the industry. The 10-strong Board now includes an independent chair, plus two seats from the Platinum member category, and one seat from each of the Gold and Silver member categories. The board structure also includes one non-voting seat for Air New Zealand, one non-voting seat for Tourism New Zealand, and two appointed members.

The 2021-2022 Board’s Platinum category members are Georgina Grey from Accor New Zealand and Prue Daly from NZICC / SkyCity Entertainment Group.

The Gold representative is Tracey Thomas from Conference Innovators, and the Silver representative is Jake Downing from Weta Workshop.

The board also includes co-opted members Bjoern Spreitzer, Tourism New Zealand, and Blair Catton, Air New Zealand, plus Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins.

The two members appointed by the Board earlier this year are David Perks, General Manager, Regional Development, Destination and Attraction at WellingtonNZ, and David Downs, a chartered member of the Institute of Directors and CEO of the New Zealand Story.