The Summer of KitchenAid is the hottest on record - Foodstuffs NZ

If the first week’s results are a sign of things to come, KitchenAid is set to become New Word’s hottest summer promotion yet. New Word shoppers across Aotearoa have smashed projections and outstripped SMEG and Speigelau redemptions two to one in the first week of the promotion hitting stores.

In the first seven days across the North and South Island, redemptions across the whole ovenware range were 238% higher than the co-operative and its supplier partner had forecast. With nearly 900,000 KitchenAid pieces on shore and safely stored in New World’s national network of distribution centres - and with more on their way, New World is well prepared to meet the demand.

Pippa Prain, Head of Marketing and CX at New World, says that while the New World team had spent nearly 10 months bringing together a promotion, they were confident customers would love, they’ve been absolutely blown away by the immediate support from people wanting to get their hands on their own piece of the exclusive cookware.

"We know there’s a lot of excitement in the build-up to our summer promotion, because our customers trust us to bring really high-quality and iconic brands to them.

"This year we had three big questions we asked ourselves at the start of our planning - will it be accessible to all our customers, does it meet our values around sustainability, and are we partnering with a brand that adds value to our shoppers?

"Even knowing how much people love our promotions, it’s amazing to see such a positive reaction from the outset."

The most sought-after piece in week one was the mini cocotte, which accounted for over a third of all redemptions, followed by the medium baker with reusable bamboo lid, which was responsible for another quarter.

"It’s easy to see why the mini cocotte has been so popular so quickly, this summer I am sure every kiwi platter will have an amazing baked brie taking pride of place. We’ve developed amazing recipes perfect for every piece - so this summer will be all about simple, delicious food to enjoy with your friends and family."

Customers have also been embracing the ability to use a cash top-up to enable them to redeem their chosen piece a little quicker, with around 40% of redemptions during the first week opting to include a cash top-up. Pippa says it’ll be interesting to see what the trends are throughout the promotion as, unlike other years, there’s no set to collect, customers can pick and choose what suits their kitchen.

"Our customers are telling us they’re excited about collecting the pieces that suit them the best. We know New Zealand kitchens come in all shapes and sizes and we worked hard this year to make sure there’s a KitchenAid piece, or more, that every Kiwi cook will want to own.

While demand has been at an unprecedented level, New World wants to assure customers they’re doing everything they can to avoid shopper disappointment and have incorporated learnings from the popularity of previous promotions.

"We’ve done things a little differently this year and have really built on what we heard from our customers, such as including prominent displays at the front of stores to show what they have in stock, which might be temporarily out of stock or out of stock."

The promotion is planned for 10 weeks, but it’s still strictly while stocks last.

"We’ve been reminding people to redeem as they go, and from the numbers it looks like customers already have the right idea. But first and foremost, we want shoppers to remember that like them, our teams have had a really hard year, so please be kind and remember to shop safely."