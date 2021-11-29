Santa has sent more responses in Te Reo Maori than last year - NZ Post

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 09:44

NZ Post has been working closely this Christmas with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters, and this year Santa has replied to more letters in Te Reo MÄori than in 2020.

"Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for Kiwi kids to receive a response in Te Reo MÄori. This year, we’re proud to say that we have already sent more responses in Te Reo, than in 2020 and we still have four weeks to go" says NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval.

Popular items on Kiwi kids' wish lists were remote control cars, unicorns and books. While these were still high on the list for many, this year Santa also received some quirky requests, including pleas for llamas, for loved ones to be home for Christmas, for confidence heading into a new school in 2022, and even baby siblings.

NZ Post has also recently launched a new interactive website, where kids can send Santa an online letter - as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage.

"Over 40,000 kids visited Santa's Ho Ho Homepage last year and read Santa's emails, browsed holiday snaps and played games," says Sarah.

While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Wednesday 22 December and will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent, and you can choose to have your reply in Te Reo MÄori or English.

To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta