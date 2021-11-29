Counties Energy Discount Payment out now

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 10:29

Local power customers will receive a share of the largest annual discount payment ever made with $12.6m set to be distributed from next month.

As a 100 percent consumer owned lines company, Counties Energy customers connected to the network on 5 November 2021 will receive the payment, based on power consumption over the period 1 November 2020 - 31 October 2021.

The Counties Energy discount is paid as a credit on customer’s December or January power bill from their electricity retailer.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says that this year’s record payment shows the changing energy needs and expectations of the community.

"Every year the discount paid to our customers increases as our community’s energy use rises as we utilise new technologies and look for better ways to do things. As a company, we’re changing the way we do things too, seeking smarter and more sustainable solutions such as electric vehicle charging offerings, renewable energy and cutting-edge digital technologies. This led to us this year also changing our name and look to reflect the journey we’re on to reimagine the future of energy."

"As one of the fastest growing areas in the country, we’re investing $450m on our network over the next 10 years to ensure it remains reliable for our region into the future. Growth means new businesses and subdivisions, as well as upgrades and undergrounding requirements for existing infrastructure. We’re currently working on the $40m eastern network project to upgrade existing lines and build a new substation in Bombay to serve the wider eastern area. Our focus continues to be on ensuring safe and reliable infrastructure and energy services for all customers."

Customers can view the amount of discount they will receive online at www.countiesenergy.co.nz/discount. They can also enter the draw for the chance to win a Samsung S21 smartphone simply by liking the Counties Energy Facebook page and signing up to the company’s Outage Hub. The Outage Hub is an app that provides 24/7 information and text updates to help customers stay up to date on planned and unplanned outages. Type app.countiesenergy.co.nz in your smartphone internet browser to download it now.

Counties Energy is the electricity distribution provider for the network that runs from coast to coast between southern Papakura and Mercer, and west of the Waikato River from Mercer to Waikaretu. The company is owned by the Counties Energy Trust who holds the shares on behalf of electricity consumers.

Counties Energy Trust Chairperson Christine Rupp says the Trust, formerly known as the Counties Power Consumer Trust, continues to work for all power consumers in the region.

"The Trust oversees the shareholding in Counties Energy, ensuring the company is working to supply a safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity network for the benefit of all power users in the region, while also catering for future growth and opportunities. The Trustees commend Counties Energy for their dedication to their customers, their sound management of the network and their forward thinking towards the community’s energy needs both now and in decades to come."

To find out more about Counties Energy or to report a fault, go to countiesenergy.co.nz, call 0800 100 202 or use the app - app.countiesenergy.co.nz. Like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/countiesenergy to stay up to date on large outages, issues or community information.