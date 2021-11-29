Auckland wins best meetings and conference destination in Oceania

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 11:32

TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland has been named the best meetings, incentive, conference and exhibition (MICE) destination in Oceania at the World MICE Awards 2021.

This is the second time Auckland has won best destination after winning it at the inaugural awards last year.

The other nominees were Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington. The winner was decided by votes cast by members of the MICE industry internationally.

Mayor Phil Goff says the win reflects Auckland’s status as a world-class place to visit and do business.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our city, but the things that make Auckland a fantastic destination-our incredible natural environment, people-friendly city centre and world-famous hospitality-are still here waiting to be enjoyed by domestic and international visitors once our borders start to reopen," he says.

"Coming in ahead of cities like Sydney and Melbourne as a desired destination for business events-for two years in a row and in the midst of a global pandemic-shows that our reputation remains strong and is a positive sign for our future recovery as the world starts to reopen."

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) Manager Ken Pereira says the win reinforces the reputation of TÄmaki Makaurau as a desirable business events destination.

"We are delighted about this award and would like to thank everyone for voting for us," says Pereira. "It has been a challenging year for Auckland, and a tough time for the business events sector worldwide, so it is fantastic to receive this recognition."

While the recent lockdown has impacted Auckland’s business events sector, with many postponing until next year, the future pipeline of events is strong.

"The ACB team is securing new bookings and bidding for international bids," says Pereira. "Clients both here and overseas are continuing to look to Auckland for their next business event, conference or incentive trip. This shows the desire to reconnect through face-to-face meetings and events is still there."

Pereira says business events will play an important role in supporting the growth of and recovery Auckland’s visitor economy.

"With new hotels, venues, attractions and incentive offerings being developed across Auckland, the region is getting more attention from the global business events industry" says Pereira.

"When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming back delegates to reconnect, share knowledge, and create opportunities in TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland."