Dyson launches new virtual reality demo for NZ consumers

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 11:52

Dyson today unveiled the latest chapter in its fast-expanding direct to consumer retail approach, introducing advanced virtual reality technology to enable its customers to experience and test Dyson technology hands-on from their own homes using a VR headset.

The new Dyson Demo VR allows customers to trial, test and understand Dyson’s products in an immersive, virtual, online environment. The technology used draws on many of the same visualisation and simulation technologies that Dyson engineers use to prototype, test and develop new products and software in the lab.

The enhanced customer experience brings the best of the physical and offline world together with the convenience and dynamism of the virtual world. This will be paired with the newly launched live stream events on Dyson's direct websites and 1:1 video demonstrations hosted by Dyson experts to enable customers to better understand which technology is right for them.

The Dyson Demo VR is the first virtual store of its kind and is available through the Oculus store from 19 November. The VR experience will iteratively update and improve over time, with phase one including:

Product Demonstrations. Trial the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale straightener and Airwrap styler on a variety of hair types or the new Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum, which uses laser technology to illuminate the floor to find hidden dust.

Inside the Technology. Take a look inside each piece of technology to understand more about how the technology works through visual animations and interviews with Dyson engineers

Home Trialing. Whether your home has carpets or hard floors, see how Dyson technology would interact with various features of your home to ensure you’re getting the right product for your environment.

Future releases will include a virtual shopping experience with the functionality to also speak with a Dyson Expert all from the comfort and convenience of home.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer said: "As engineers we are concerned with improving things and that includes how people understand our products. We have been harnessing powerful virtual reality technologies to engineer new products in our labs for many years, now we are applying those same technologies to re-invent how people explore our products. Our customers increasingly want to buy directly from us, which makes sense, because we created the technology and we are best placed to look after them. We are also trying new ways to explain our technologies through our hair salons, testing zones in store, online live streams, 1:1 live video."