New Sudima Hotel Queenstown to open at Five Mile on December 23

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 12:00

In a town as famous for its dramatic landscapes as for its adventurous heart, Sudima Hotels’ new Queenstown hotel, opening on 23 December 2021, is a perfect match. The 4.5-star hotel is located in the bustling Frankton area within the Five Mile precinct, near the airport, town centre, ski fields, and main routes to popular destinations including the Central Otago wine regions, Wanaka, Fiordland National Park and the stunning Milford Sound. Nestled in the rugged landscape, its contemporary design, reminiscent of an armadillo, reflects the mountains surrounding it.

Sudima Queenstown Five Mile marks a significant period of growth for the New Zealand hotel chain, with the recent opening of Sudima Auckland City and the impending launch of Sudima KaikÅura in spring 2022. The new Queenstown hotel is the seventh Sudima Hotels property in the group’s portfolio and is reflective of its drive for investment in growing the footprint of the brand and its offering in more locations, even during a difficult time in the tourism sector.

Sudima Hotels COO Les Morgan says, "Our borders might still be closed but New Zealand is open for business, and we are dedicated to ensuring New Zealand’s tourism market has great products for our current domestic market and for future growth. We have already seen increased interest and bookings for December, January and February; Kiwis are wanting to travel to Queenstown as soon as they are able, which shows that local tourism is very important. Our new hotel will be a home away from home for New Zealanders and adds to our vision of delivering the most accessible and environmentally friendly hotels in key locations throughout the country.

"Queenstown is the world’s adventure capital and a must-see for all Kiwis. We are proud to be part of this vibrant town and the amazing landscapes, activities and attractions it offers."

The hotel’s prime location makes it attractive to leisure, business and conference travellers alike. Mr Morgan says, "Not only is Queenstown a popular holiday destination but it is also very popular for conferences and events. The hotel has four conference spaces, with break-out rooms and the option of private dining. The rooms are well-appointed and provide the ideal space to gather, work, and celebrate."

Sudima Hotels helps to maximise leisure or business time during a guest’s visit. The hotel offers an array of guest rooms from king to twin to family, all modern, comfortable, and beautifully appointed. There is dedicated storage for bikes and ski equipment and plenty of free parking.

Being part of, and at one, with nature is very important to the hotel chain. Sudima Hotels prides itself in being a leader in sustainability, diversity, and accessibility. The hotel is built to a high standard to ensure certification to carboNZero as soon as possible after opening.

"The modern traveller, whether for pleasure or business, is mindful of their impact on the environment," says Mr Morgan. "We design our operations to ensure we meet their high expectations. As such, we are a signatory to the Global Tourism Plastic Initiative. We are committed to reducing waste and eliminating plastic items we do not need and to strongly encouraging our supply chain to adopt similar practices. We have won numerous awards for our sustainability initiatives including the Environmental and Supreme Awards at the New Zealand Tourism Awards."

If being eco-conscious conjures up images of a tent in a field, think again. Sudima Queenstown Five Mile’s 120 guest rooms are designed to be comfortable, accessible and resplendent with views of Queenstown’s famous landscape. It is also conveniently located near retail centres, restaurants, bars, and the many urban and adventure activities and attractions in the region - whether bungy jumping, jet boating, a round of golf, sampling fine wine, skiing or exploring the natural beauty of the lakes and mountains.