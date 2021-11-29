Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 12:01

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Stats NZ have won the biennial award for Excellence in Science Communication from the Science Communicators Association of New Zealand (SCANZ) for a report on climate change in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The SCANZ award recognises the Our atmosphere and climate 2020 (OAC2020) report published by MfE and Stats NZ in October 2020, as an outstanding example of communication of science to a non-scientific audience.

Jointly published by MfE and Stats NZ as part of their ongoing Environmental Reporting Programme, the OAC 2020 is a health check on the state of the climate and atmosphere in New Zealand. It presents evidence of how our activities create emissions, which are changing the climate and impacting on our wellbeing.

MfE and Stats NZ win award for climate change report