Support urged for local businesses in place of lakefront New Year's Eve events

Monday, 29 November, 2021 - 12:03

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is encouraging residents and visitors to the district to support local businesses, restaurants and bars as they ring in 2022 this New Year’s Eve. This message is in light of Council’s decision not to proceed with the community events it has traditionally organised on the Queenstown and WÄnaka lakefronts.

QLDC Arts and Events Facilitator Jan Maxwell acknowledged many people would be disappointed that the annual fireworks and music performances would not be taking place this year but hoped people would understand the complexities of planning events like these as the country moves to the Government’s traffic light system under the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"I’m gutted we won’t be putting on our usual shows in Queenstown and WÄnaka but making the decision now gives certainty to our suppliers as well as local businesses and members of the public who have time to find other ways to celebrate with friends and family. We hope for many it will be opportunity to enjoy the occasion at local bars and restaurants and support our district’s hospitality sector which has been doing it tough of late," she said.

QLDC will continue to support NZ Police between 29-31 December by contributing roaming security and the presence of the Red Frogs to support the safety and wellbeing of young adult revellers. Additional toilet facilities will also be in place to support higher demand.

"We know many will still want to come into the town centres to celebrate. Our aim is to help keep people safe and ensure everyone enjoys a warm welcome as they see in 2022 in style," said Ms Maxwell.

Council will soon announce details of its Summerdaze programme, a series of community events and activities running through January created for people to have some fun whilst supporting personal and community wellbeing.