Omega Capital 'boosts commercial finance experience base with new addition'

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 12:36

Waikato-based commercial mortgage broking firm Omega Capital has boosted its commercial finance and property development experience base with Dion Wright joining the team.

Dion, who lives in Hamilton, joins Omega after holding roles in commercial property project management for ABB and the University of Waikato, and before that holding several finance roles.

"I have had quite a different pathway to joining Omega, but my property development experience along with my earlier experience in property finance mean I have a strong understanding of both sides of the table," says Dion.

Dion was one of the first franchise owners of New Zealand Home Loans in the late 1990s and also held roles with BNZ and Countrywide Bank. He says joining Omega offered him the opportunity to combine his finance background and his practical project management experience.

"This role is a neat combination of that finance background and helping developers finance their projects, but also through that, helping facilitate the development of the residential housing and commercial property that New Zealand needs to grow."

At ABB Dion project managed the development of an 1800 square metre commercial building to amalgamate 130 staff from three different offices. "It was a huge journey but has given me amazing insight into the development process from design, to consenting to physical construction and fit outs which will be useful for Omega’s customers," says Dion.

At the University of Waikato, he managed the refurbishment and earthquake strengthening of several buildings ensuring projects were on time, within scope and on budget. "I would say relationship building skills and communication are definitely my strongest qualities, and understanding the nuances of how to structure a deal," says Dion.

Dion says COVID-19 had impacted the way people worked, companies were reviewing their commercial spaces, many looking to consolidate their sites or develop new layouts.

"COVID has definitely seen a surge in e-commerce and working from home or different modes of working, and employers and businesses are adapting because of that," says Dion.

He said some businesses were looking to develop more industrial space and have less offices as they moved their businesses online.

"We are aware of this trend happening and I am certainly keen to help developers looking to move into this space."

When Dion is not at work you can generally find him on the mountain bike trails around Rotorua where he travels most weekends.

Both Dion and his wife Donna are keen mountain bikers and travellers. Together they have ventured to 73 different countries around the world. As a couple they also ran overland truck tours for groups throughout the Middle East, South America and Asia.

"I’ve definitely had an interesting and varied background, but it has given me a great skillset which I know will benefit Omega’s customers," says Dion.