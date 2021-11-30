School students lead the way in money management - FSC competition winners announced

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 16:30

The Financial Services Council [FSC] ran its inaugural Why Does Money Matter school video competition this year, an initiative that aimed to start kids, teachers and families talking about money. The challenge was to make a three-minute video on the topic of why money matters.

The winners were announced this afternoon:

Years 1-4 category: Woodlands Full Primary School - Invercargill

Years 5-6 category: Oranga School - Auckland

Years 7-8 category: Remuera Intermediate School - Auckland

Years 9-13 category: Putaruru College - Waikato

Blended (mixed year) category: Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o NgÄ Mokopuna - Wellington

Thanks to their creative and engaging entries, these schools will each be awarded a $2,000 cash prize and lunch for their team through Eat My Lunch or a local business of their choice.

"The calibre of entries was extraordinary, and we are delighted that so many schools and students submitted entries in the inaugural year of the competition," commented FSC chief executive Richard Klipin.

"The aim of this competition was to foster conversations about money in schools, families and communities, and we definitely managed that, receiving entries from primary, intermediate and high schools across the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill, and entries in both English and te reo MÄori."

From applying good money management to a worm farm to demonstrating the importance of regular KiwiSaver contributions, the winning entries told creative and engaging stories about why money matters for everything from entrepreneurial endeavours to our long-term financial wellbeing.

The winning entries were announced at a special online session as part of the FSC’s ReGenerations conference on 30 November by judges Kendall Flutey, Alexia Hilbertidou, Tom Hartmann, Genevieve Mora and Tracey Cross.

"It’s been a challenging time for schools around the country, and we want to thank all the students, teachers, parents and whÄnau who participated and showed such resilience during this period," says Klipin.

"The future of New Zealand is in good hands, and we can’t wait to see the entries we get next year when we run the competition again."

The FSC is planning to run the competition again in 2022, and has already opened registrations at whydoesmoneymatter.co.nz