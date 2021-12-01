Air New Zealand delivers some magic this Christmas

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 06:00

With Christmas just around the corner, Air New Zealand is serving up A Magical Delivery and offering Kiwis the chance to win daily prizes for the 12 days of Christmas, including Airpoints Dollars™ and two return tickets to New York.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says it’s been another tough year for many New Zealanders but things are looking up with international travel on the horizon in 2022, including the launch of the airline’s long-awaited New York route.

"We’re excited to be able to provide some cheer and happiness this holiday season and to be reconnecting friends and whÄnau when international travel restrictions ease in early 2022."

Air New Zealand’s 2021 Christmas video, A Magical Delivery, sees Santa Claus unable to deliver Christmas presents to Aotearoa and calls on his trusty Air New Zealand friends to ensure Aotearoa gets the Christmas it deserves - with a pinch of magic.

https://youtu.be/XeLMvEyYlpU

There are also a few festive surprises planned for customers throughout the holiday period.

"Some magical deliveries will be happening on board selected flights and in our ports. The daily prize draw along with some surprises around the country are our way of saying thanks to our valued customers for standing by us through another challenging year."

Customers can enter in the daily draw to win some magical deliveries at www.airnz.co.nz/xmas

