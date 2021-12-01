Puma reveals official kit as sponsor of the Vodafone Warriors

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 10:09

The official Vodafone Warriors 2022 Home Jersey and supporters’ collection has been unveiled by apparel sponsor, PUMA New Zealand, providing athletes and fans with gear they will be proud to wear on and off the field.

The Vodafone Warriors Home Jersey and Kit demonstrates PUMA’s innovative and fast designs, with its combination of peak performance technology and super lightweight fabrics.

The 2022 Home Jersey has been specifically designed to replicate the key features of the players’ jersey. The sleek silhouette is designed in the Warriors’ traditional blue, red, white, and green, with the NRL and Warriors logos embroidered on the front and the iconic PUMA cat logo on each shoulder. The Double Chevron has made a strong return to both the home and away look, as a nod to the history of the club.

Leading sports brand PUMA is committed to supporting local sports teams, and through its partnership with the Vodafone Warriors, looks forward to showcasing its official kit and supporting the team for the 2022 NRL season.

Pancho Gutstein, General Manager of PUMA Oceania says: ‘’We understand how proud the Warriors’ fans are of their club and we wanted to create a Home Jersey that would meet their expectations. It was important to us that the range drew from their history, while setting them up for the future.’’

With a long-standing history as official apparel partner from 2000 - 2008, PUMA is excited to return to the club and provide the team and fans with a selection of world-class apparel.

In addition to the home jersey, the sports brand has launched a newly designed on-field and supporter collection that includes the Home and Away Jerseys, and a training and off field range with more product to be unveiled ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

The return of PUMA to the Vodafone Warriors jersey is one both brands are proud of, with Vodafone Warriors CEO, Cameron George sharing that he looks forward to the new home jersey hitting the field in 2022.

"It’s been over a decade since PUMA was the official apparel sponsor for the Vodafone Warriors and we are thrilled to be joining forces once again. The tech and look of the kit is phenomenal and we eagerly await for the 2022 season to kick off to see the gear out on the field,’’ says Cameron George.

The Vodafone Warriors’ season 2022 collection will be available to purchase on nz.puma.com alongside the club’s Superstore and authorised retailers from December 6, 2021.