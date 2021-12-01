Ezi Car Rental to finalise acquisition of car rental operation in NZ

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 11:21

Despite the tourism industry facing one of the most turbulent and difficult times in history, a 100% New Zealand owned, and operated car rental business has invested in the future of the NZ tourism and transport sectors through a substantial industry acquisition.

NZ Leisure Limited trading as Ezi Car Rental, has acquired Motoka Rentals Limited’s business which currently trades as Thrifty Car Rental in New Zealand up until 30 November 2021. From 1 December, 20 + of Motoka’s Thrifty branded locations and vehicles will be rebranded as Ezi Car Rental.

Recent reports in the media suggest that shutting out international tourists has decimated NZ’s rental fleet as operators were forced to resize their businesses to be more in-line with a domestic only market. It is estimated that approximately 30,000 vehicles have been removed from the market since April 2020 and this could lead to price hikes due to a lack of supply in the busy sessions.

Principal Owner of NZ Leisure - Ezi Car Rental, Kevin Walker, says the business will have thousands of vehicles to support continuity of supply and to support the return of tourism in NZ which will likely begin when domestic borders are opened mid-December.

"We are confident in the return and growth of domestic and international travel in the near future and as a business we will ensure Ezi Car Rental is prepared for a return to pre-covid demand. The timing of this acquisition has positioned Ezi Car Rental to provide NZ holiday makers, business travellers and eventually visitors to NZ with the supply of quality vehicles, at competitive pricing across a broad network of easily accessible locations throughout the country."

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has been a tumultuous and challenging time for the tourism industry, Kevin Walker says the business has got through it by continuing to value its people and focusing on a medium to long term recovery strategy.

"It is a rewarding process to take this approach with the company’s employees and customers. It has not been an easy journey, however owning a well-capitalised business with strong supplier partnerships makes it manageable. We are proud, as a NZ owned business, to emerge from this period even stronger."

NZ Leisure and its team are excited to welcome many of the current Motoka Rental team working under the Thrifty brand at present who have chosen to join Ezi Car Rental and extend its thanks to current employees who have worked tirelessly to make this acquisition possible.