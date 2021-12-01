New Zealand data for Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 - 12:44

Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX:SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today a record-setting Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend with sales of $6.3 USD billion globally from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Cyber Monday in California. This is a 23% increase in sales globally from the more than $5.1 USD billion reported for Shopify’s 2020 Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend, and more than double our merchants' sales from the same holiday shopping weekend in 2019.

Black Friday / Cyber Monday is one of the highest-volume shopping moments of the year, a time when Shopify celebrates the power of entrepreneurship on a global stage. We saw deals start earlier than ever this year as brands and shoppers got ahead of shipping and supply chain delays, with daily total sales increasing 28 days before Cyber Monday versus 19 days in 2020.

2021 Black Friday / Cyber Monday New Zealand Highlights

Black Friday saw the highest shopping volume during the weekend, with peak sales of more than $3.1 million per minute globally at 12:02 PM EST on November 26

The number of consumers in New Zealand purchasing from Shopify merchants has grown by 37% over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in 2020

Shoppers’ spend climbed in New Zealand, with consumers spending $137.92 NZD per order on average throughout the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend

The top-selling cities shoppers made purchases from over the shopping weekend are Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington

In New Zealand, 66% of Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales were made on mobile devices compared to 34% on desktop.

Apparel and accessories sales reigned supreme across Shopify-powered stores in New Zealand this weekend

Black Friday / Cyber Monday continues to be a worldwide phenomenon with cross-border sales representing 23% of all New Zealand orders, with the most popular cross-border routes being New Zealand - United States and New Zealand - Australia

47 million consumers globally purchased from independent and direct-to-consumer brands powered by Shopify

Commerce sales generated by social integrations that offer buyers a seamless checkout experience nearly tripled year-over-year

"Black Friday/Cyber Monday are commonly heralded as the biggest sale events for retailers, and this year, the record sales speak for themselves, says Shaun Broughton, Managing Director APAC, Shopify. "The success of our merchants in breaking sales records year-on-year showcases the positive impact that entrepreneurs and independent businesses have on the economy. As consumers reimagine the way they shop and engage with brands on various platforms, retail businesses took the opportunity to embrace different channels and show up for customers wherever they are. The future of commerce is here, and it’s an exciting time to see New Zealand merchants place no limits on the way they reach customers in this evolving space."

For the second year in a row, Shopify is fighting climate change during Black Friday / Cyber Monday. We’re purchasing enough carbon removal to completely eliminate the impact of carbon emissions from shipping on every single order on our platform over the shopping weekend. This amounted to nearly 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions offset. We carefully chose four high-quality carbon removal technologies and solutions-read more about our choices on the Shopify Blog - https://www.shopify.com/blog/bfcm-carbon-removal-2021.