NZHL engages FileInvite as CCCFA regulations take effect

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 08:41

New Zealand owned and operated home loan and insurance provider NZHL has engaged document and data collection innovators FileInvite to help streamline workflows for their network of more than 75 business owners and their teams.

Amendments to the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), requires all advisers and lenders to enhance their practices of document and data collection management.

FileInvite makes this happen, with secure and dedicated data requests, delivery channels, robust digital forms, and digital signature features. The FileInvite platform maintains high standards in the security of NZHL’s clients’ personally identifiable information (PII) through SOC2 Type II compliance protocols.

"The customer and adviser experience on offer from FileInvite formed our baseline, what we were really interested in was the ability of the platform to improve our adviser and client experience, and pleasingly we’re already seeing that in play," says NZHL’s Support Office spokesperson.

By way of implementation NZHL and FileInvite pilot-tested how the document and data collection platform would work within NZHL's own tech stack, with positive results. The FileInvite team then supported NZHL in rolling out the solution to its advisers across New Zealand.

"Our solutions are aimed at making life easier for stakeholders at both ends of the mortgage and home loan equation. By supporting advisers and providers, we are supporting New Zealand's home buyers too, delivering an enhanced experience for all concerned," says FileInvite's CEO, James Sampson.

About FileInvite

Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps businesses improve customer experience and increase productivity by simplifying the process of requesting customer information and collecting documents. The SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite is SOC2 compliant and meets the privacy and security requirements for handling sensitive customer data. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com.

About NZHL

NZHL is a passionately Kiwi, passionately local home loan and insurance provider with more than 75 business owners across New Zealand. NZHL’s smart home loan structure and high-touch service proposition is designed to help clients achieve financial freedom, faster.

Now with a loan book in excess of $6 billion, NZHL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH). KGH is owned by the New Zealand Government via New Zealand Post (53%), the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (25%) and ACC (22%).