Counties Energy takes to the air to survey Pukekohe power network

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 10:39

Counties Energy will commence a comprehensive infrared drone survey of parts of their Pukekohe electricity network, a first for the local lines company. This will involve a drone scanning and filming the power poles, lines and equipment on the overhead network.

The information gathered will highlight areas needing maintenance or replacement, including any potential safety issues, damaged or aging equipment or trees encroaching on lines. The aim is to rectify any issues before they cause problems including power outages.

Counties Energy General Manager Network Operations Paul Blue says the proactive survey work includes taking high-definition images of the top of power poles, and equipment such as lines, cross arms, conductors and insulators so thorough assessments can be made of the equipment.

"We’re advising the public that there will be a low flying drone in the area, operating within Civil Aviation Authority regulations. This survey is an essential tool for us to identify and remedy any issues to the equipment to help keep your power flowing."

"The drone and its operator will be operating within the road reserve and will not need to access private property. Filming will only occur of the Counties Energy electricity equipment, not of people or private property, or of private service lines."

The survey will take two days between 13 - 16 December, weather permitting.

Counties Energy is asking residents who have dogs or other animals that may be upset by the drone to please secure them to keep them safe.

The roads included within the survey are; Kauri Rd, Princes St, Princes St West, Helvetia Rd, Belmont Rd, Birdwood Rd, Birdwood Rd East, Jutland Rd,

George Arthur Pl, Victoria St West, Harris St, Wellington St, Queen St, Roulston St, Graham St, Beatty Rd, Holland St, Kayes Rd, and Kiwi Pl.

If the community would like to discuss the survey with Counties Energy, please contact the team on 0800 100 202 or info@countiesenergy.co.nz.