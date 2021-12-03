Broadband speed set to triple by Christmas for Tuatahi First Fibre customers

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 16:59

Around 120,000 customers on the Tuatahi First Fibre networks across Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Whanganui are now able to benefit from a free upgrade of the performance of their broadband fibre.

Tuatahi First Fibre has tripled the performance of its 100/20 megabit per second (Mbps) fibre service to 300/100 Mbps at no extra cost.

"Christmas and the holiday season can be demanding on your broadband," Tuatahi First Fibre Chief Executive John Hanna said.

With kids and extended family coming together over the holidays, New Zealand families will be needing better internet than ever, Hanna said.

"During COVID-19 we've all needed to stay connected more than ever. A fast internet service is now as crucial as having power and water.

"With Christmas coming, those new devices many people are getting for Christmas will mean an increased need for better connections.

"New Zealanders will be online shopping, streaming movies, gaming, or just paying off the credit card online.

"If you haven’t yet made the move to fibre, now is a great time to do so," Hanna said.

"Get in touch with your internet service provider to check if you're on the right fibre plan."

Customers can check the Tuatahi First Fibre website at tuatahifibre.co.nz/internet-providers-nz to find an internet service provider in their region.