NZ Green Investment Finance partners with NZ Post to accelerate EV transition

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 10:54

New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) and NZ Post have signed a $20 million financing agreement to accelerate the transition of the NZ Post fleet and its delivery contractors’ vehicles, to electric vans (E-Vans) or low emissions vehicles (LEVs).

NZGIF is providing financing of $10 million and NZ Post $10 million through NZGIF majority owned subsidiary Sustainable Fleet Finance (SFF) to provide attractive and competitive financing to improve access to E-Vans/LEVs.

This aligns with NZ Post’s continued work in climate action and leadership, through the transition of their fleet to LEVs. Its target is to have 100% of its own fleet and 25% of its contractor fleet electric by 2025 and the balance of the contractor fleet electric by 2030.

Contractors will also be able to access grant funding from NZ Post’s EV Incentive Scheme.

NZGIF Chief Executive Officer Craig Weise says that NZGIF is pleased to be supporting a recognisable corporate brand with an innovative financing solution to help their continued climate leadership.

"This is a great collaboration between like-minded organisations. NZ Post have committed to being carbon neutral from 2030 and the electrification of their fleet and the contractor fleet is pivotal to this.

Transport makes up about a fifth of the country’s carbon footprint, and most of that comes from the light vehicle fleet - cars, vans and utes. This deal will help our decarbonisation goals both by helping NZ Post achieve their goals but also by giving the second-hand commercial EV market the kickstart it needs," Weise said.

This investment will initially be used to finance an order for 60 E-Vans for the NZ Post fleet.

These vans will arrive in New Zealand in the second half of 2022 and mark the beginning of a four-year tiered lease plan, where a vehicle leased by NZ Post can then be offered, by SFF, to contractors as second and third owners. The idea is, as a vehicle moves down the model it becomes more affordable for each subsequent owner.

Weise said ultimately switching to E-Vans for courier deliveries made sense because there are models available that are well suited to the task.

"Vehicles that will be available will meet pre-determined criteria from NZ Post to make sure they are fit for purpose. So, through this initiative we are bringing in a proven technology that hasn’t made it to New Zealand yet," Weise said.

NZ Post Chief Executive Officer David Walsh says partnering with New Zealand Green Investment Finance aligns perfectly with its goal to be carbon neutral from 2030.

"We know that while an electric vehicle costs a lot less to run, the initial purchasing cost can be a barrier. Because of this, NZ Post is making up to half a million dollars available each year to help our delivery contractors invest in these eco-friendly vans."

NZ Post is here for the long run, Walsh said.

"Sustainability is a big deal to all of us at NZ Post. We’re committed to our people and New Zealand communities and our sustainability goals are just another way of showing this."