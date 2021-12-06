REINZ 'welcomes Miles Fordyce as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer'

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 14:29

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) today announces that Miles Fordyce has joined as Chief Digital and Transformation Officer. Miles joins the Senior Leadership Team and will oversee and drive delivery of REINZ’s digital transformation and its digital products and services.

Miles has a diverse background in technology and has held leadership roles in a range of industries across New Zealand and Australia. His expertise spans digital strategy and innovation, IT strategy, service risk and assurance, operational excellence, and digital transformation.

Miles joins REINZ from Tower Insurance where he was Head of Data and Practice Management. Prior to Tower Insurance, Miles was Head of Operations and Enterprise Services at Foodstuffs North Island and has held other senior positions at Auckland Transport and New Zealand Post.

Commenting on his appointment, Miles says: "Digital transformation and leadership are at the heart of what I do and I’m looking forward to continuing that journey with REINZ. I look forward to bringing my experience across a variety of industries - from insurance to logistics - to real estate."

Jen Baird, Chief Executive of REINZ, says: "We’re delighted to welcome Miles to the REINZ team. REINZ data is central to the property conversation in New Zealand, and this is a key role for the organisation. Miles brings the breadth and depth of expertise we need to drive our continued growth and innovation to support an enduring and future ready real estate profession. His extensive experience in technology and innovation leadership roles will be an asset to REINZ, our members and the wider profession."