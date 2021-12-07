Nau Mai Ra: Kaupapa Maori Power Company secures hedge and welcomes customers home

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 10:46

Kaupapa MÄori power company Nau Mai RÄ has received a hedge agreement that will allow it to take on customers nationwide and pursue its goal of power equality.

Nau Mai RÄ made the announcement (https://fb.watch/9Ae2A9cUYl/) after having to halt growth four months ago due to withdrawn support from generators.

Co-founder Ezra Hirawani (Te Äti Haunui-a-Paparangi / NgÄti Rangi / NgÄpuhi / NgÄti Hako / Waikato Tainui) says that after having to let go of 300 whÄnau in July, the team at Nau Mai RÄ accelerated their mission to make a difference in the power industry.

"It has been a whirlwind few months of hard work and negotiations. But despite all the ups and downs we have witnessed kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga, whakaute, leadership, and how being the hope for your people can bring about generational change.

"Now, thanks to the collective voices of the Nau Mai RÄ whÄnau, we can confidently supply vulnerable Kiwis with power and empower Kiwis everywhere who want to pay it forward via their power bill.

Aotearoa will forever have a kaupapa MÄori power company. Our door is open, and our wero to Aotearoa is: do more with your power," says Hirawani.

From now, Nau Mai RÄ will begin reaching out to the 10,000 customers on its waiting list. On signing up, every customer can direct a koha from their power bill to their chosen kaupapa for no additional charge.

The announcement follows an ongoing #nowhÄnauleftbehind campaign, which included a petition that gained over 4,000 signatures.

Campaigning for power equality saw Hirawani win the 2021 Impact Award for Inclusion, a New Zealander of the Year nomination, and a Manaaki U grant. Nau Mai RÄ have received support from across Parliament and now are in negotiations with government agencies to create solutions for whÄnau.

Co-founder Ben Armstrong (NgÄti Hine) says the real honour of the announcement belongs to whÄnau who support the Nau Mai RÄ kaupapa.

"Every time whÄnau liked our posts, signed our petition, shared our news stories, and kÅrero with their whÄnau about this kaupapa, we became closer to long term power security for whÄnau."

"Every journey is made up of moments. And we are proud to say that collectively, this is our moment."

Nau Mai RÄ applies a Te Ao MÄori worldview to delivering electricity, which means a commitment to turning no customer away, and turning no home’s electricity off.

Sign ups are now open at naumaira.com/joinus where the team are there helping each customer on a 1:1 basis.