Tuatahi First Fibre sign on with Gallagher Chiefs till 2024

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 12:02

Tuatahi First Fibre have announced they will be partnering with the Chiefs Rugby Club as a major sponsor of the Gallagher Chiefs through till 2024. Tuatahi First Fibre will be the official broadband fibre infrastructure network of the Chiefs Rugby Club and will be featured on the front of the new 2022/23 Gallagher Chiefs Training Jersey.

Tuatahi First Fibre was established as New Zealand’s first local fibre company in 2011 as Ultrafast Fibre Limited. Recently on November 1, they changed their name to Tuatahi First Fibre Limited. The Hamilton based company delivers world-class ultra-fast broadband fibre to communities across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Whanganui.

Tuatahi First Fibre will be taking prime position on the front of the Gallagher Chiefs training jersey and back of the Gallagher Chiefs team shorts.

Unveiled today, the 2022/23 Gallagher Chiefs training jersey focuses on preparation. The proverbial saying, ‘TÅ«ngia te ururoa, kia tupu whakaritorito te tupu o te harakeke’ - ‘Burn off the overgrowth so that the flax shoots may sprout’ speaks to clearing away all impediments (ururoa) to ensure success (kia tupu).

The flax weave sits in behind the flowing design of the kÅwhaiwhai pattern which represents the connecting waterways flowing in the Chiefs contributing regions.

The Gallagher Chiefs training environment is where the players can correct mistakes, so they are well prepared.

The Gallagher Chiefs will don the jersey during training to pass the mana of the jersey onto the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa team who will wear the same design on gamedays.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "It is fantastic to have another local company servicing the Chiefs region join our sponsor whÄnau. We are proud to have the support of locally owned and operated businesses.

"With Tuatahi First Fibre our values and goals align, providing a great foundation to foster a promising partnership. We are looking forward to working alongside Tuatahi First Fibre and connecting them to our rugby community in Chiefs Country."

Tuatahi First Fibre CEO John Hanna said: "As a local company working at the heart of New Zealand communities, we’re excited to support the Gallagher Chiefs as a major sponsor. There are some close synergies between our brands, so our partnership makes perfect sense."

"The Chiefs and Tuatahi First Fibre share a commitment to our region, an alignment of values, and an aspiration to uplift and inspire our communities to be connected."

"We're proud to be embracing 'tuatahi,' the te reo word for 'first,' in our name to celebrate our position as a local company working at the heart of New Zealand communities. Like the Chiefs, we place importance on high performance, speed and coming first."

The 2022 Gallagher Chiefs squad will commence their pre-season training at the start of January.

2022 Chiefs Memberships are on sale now at chiefs.co.nz.