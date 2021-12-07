Local deals: Cost-effective advertising to n engaged audience - NZMCA

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 12:50

The NZMCA is about to launch an exciting new offer to its over 109,000 members, and it’s the perfect way for local businesses to showcase themselves to an active domestic tourism market.

In mid-January, the NZMCA is launching Local Deals on its website and app. This initiative provides New Zealand businesses with the unique opportunity to cost-effectively promote themselves to NZMCA members - New Zealand’s most regular domestic tourists.

NZMCA members are highly engaged with the app, with over 80% regularly using it and choosing it as their preferred travel app.

For just $199 plus GST, we’ll promote your business on Local Deals for up to one month. There’s no contract, so you can advertise for as long as you like.

NZMCA members love supporting local

Our members love exploring regional New Zealand. They enjoy discovering new places to visit, eat, shop, play, and spend. Over 62% of our members travel in their camper more than five times a year and 29% travel more than 10 times.

Our members also love a good deal, and they love sharing a good deal with the many other travellers they regularly connect with.

To get your business in front of our 109,000-plus members in 59,000 households, all you need to do is create an appealing deal especially for them. It could be a competition, a bonus, a discount, or an experience that money can’t buy.

"We recognise that local businesses are struggling, and we want to help them maximise their opportunity to tap into the local tourism market," says NZMCA CEO, Bruce Lochore.

As a not-for-profit organisation, we’re keeping pricing at the bare minimum - enough to cover our costs rather than generate ad revenue. "We know a lot of businesses are hurting and we want to make this initiative accessible for most small businesses," says Bruce.

"We see Local Deals as a win/win - with local businesses offering added value to NZMCA members, they in turn help those businesses bounce back and thrive."

More ways to save

Make the most of the holiday season spend and list a Local Deal before Christmas and you’ll get the first two weeks of advertising FREE with our special launch offer. Simply pay for four weeks and your deal will run for six weeks from our mid-January launch.

We’ll also give you a 10% discount for running the same ad for three months or more. And if you’d like to advertise in the NZMCA member-only magazine, Motor Caravanner, you’ll save 50% on your Local Deal ad.