Independent tests show Vodafone scored the highest on mobile data performance and voice call quality

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 09:48

Following significant investment in the Bay of Plenty region as part of a nationwide program of mobile network upgrades, independent testing shows Vodafone offers customers the best mobile network in the Bay of Plenty region.

The connectivity company scored the highest on mobile data performance and voice call quality, outperforming both Spark and 2degrees, in an audit report conducted by the global leader in mobile benchmarking umlaut in November 2021.

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, Vodafone NZ, says: "Many Vodafone customers in the Bay of Plenty would have noticed improved speeds and quality of calls since we invested millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure in the region to build or upgrade 60 cell sites.

"Despite navigating the challenges of Covid-19 and additional health and safety measures, our team has upgraded 38 mobile cell sites and built 14 new cell sites across the region in 2021, in addition to eight new Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) sites, which has improved the critical digital services that keep people connected so they can work, learn and play remotely.

"This third-party drive testing shows we now offer Vodafone mobile customers the best network in terms of data performance and voice calls, the fastest downloads, and the largest 5G footprint by far."

The umlaut audit report, which was conducted using a Samsung Galaxy S20+5G device, shows:

Vodafone has the best mobile network in the Bay of Plenty region, scoring 700 points out of 1000 overall, compared to 2degrees achieving 606 points and Spark on 456.

The Vodafone network is more than three times faster than any other mobile operator in the Bay, meaning Vodafone customers get the fastest mobile downloads. Umlaut speedtests show Vodafone offers average mobile download speeds of 161 Mbps, compared with Spark offering 55Mbps and 2degrees with 40Mbps.

Vodafone provides customers clearer calls in the region, with voice calling speech quality rating 3.8 out of 5, compared with Spark scoring 3 and 2degrees just 2.5.

Vodafone shows the widest 5G availability in Bay of Plenty.

"The Bay of Plenty is the second region where we’ve completed our current national program of mobile network upgrades, and we saw similar uplifts in performance after investment into the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui region.

"We’re currently upgrading our digital infrastructure in parts of the Waikato, Taranaki and Southland, and we’ll eventually work our way around all of the country, because we understand how important remarkable connectivity is for our customers."

Mobile network results in the Bay of Plenty region are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut based on drive test data collected in November 2021.

Full details can be found at: https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/new-zealand

Vodafone 5G is now live in the Bay of Plenty, including parts of Tauranga to Whakatane and Rotorua and areas in between. 5G availability will depend on location and having a 5G capable device. For more information about Vodafone services, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G - and to check whether 5G is available at a certain address, head to www.vodafone.co.nz/coverage.