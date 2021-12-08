Growth facilitation 'helps Whangarei business create global scale'

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 11:40

A long-term partnership between a Northland Inc Growth Advisor and WhangÄrei based business Dodoland has helped grow the company from humble beginnings to international success.

After first connecting in 2013, Northland Inc’s David Templeton has worked alongside Dodoland founder Hoon Kim to offer growth advice and mentoring throughout the past eight years.

Dodoland’s collectable toy brand EUGY is available in over 31 countries, with their 100th model, a Dodo, released this month. Now stocked through major toy retailers across the globe, as well through online stores such as Amazon, Dodoland’s range of collectables has a focus on educating children about the wildlife which the puzzles represent, as well as the environment they live in.

With Headquarters in WhangÄrei Airport’s control tower, Dodoland’s story of growth has seen them extend beyond their core range of EUGY collectable animal puzzles, to partnerships with the likes of Universal Studios to create a Minions mini-range.

Dodoland’s Kim says the advice and mentorship from Templeton has been instrumental in the business’s success.

"Owning a small business can be quite isolating. I felt like I had a good business idea, but I had no positive reinforcement or advice to help me grow. David has helped us throughout our stages of growth, providing not only tangible support such as networking opportunities, but sometimes emotional support too."

Templeton says that the resources delivered by Northland Inc through the Regional Business Partner Network are focussed on helping business like Dodoland identify their challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth.

"I could tell immediately that Dodoland had a lot of potential. What Hoon really needed was the confidence and reinforcement around his small business, and I’ve been able to partner with him throughout the years to assist in connecting the dots around Dodoland’s growth."

The manufacturer’s road to success hasn’t always been smooth, despite early recognition within the Northland region as winners of the 2014 Innovate Northland awards under their Greatures Worldwide company name. Dodoland’s Public Relations and Communication Manager, Ning Chin reflects, saying "as a small business you can face many unexpected challenges. David has been there to support us any time we’ve needed him. David has been reliable, trustworthy and a really critical part of our growth."

With the company continuing to grow its global footprint and additional big name partnerships in the works, Kim is excited about the future, and continuing his work alongside Northland Inc’s Templeton.

"David really is part of our business, he’s part of the Dodoland team" he says.