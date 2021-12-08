Electricity industry welcomes Energy Hardship Reference Group - ERANZ

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:44

"The Electricity Retailers’ Association welcomes the Government’s announcement of the Energy Hardship Reference Group and is looking forward to working with the Government to further help Kiwis in need," Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

"The electricity sector works hard to support Kiwis at risk of energy hardship. The Government’s announcement of an Energy Hardship Reference Group aligns with work the industry is already doing and will further strengthen the support available to vulnerable Kiwis.

"We welcome the breadth of knowledge, skills and perspectives on the panel, bringing together important voices from community, government and industry.

"We congratulate Miranda Struthers on her appointment. Miranda is the Accessible Energy Advocate at the Electricity Retailers’ Association and has played an integral role in establishing many of our initiatives to support Kiwis in energy hardship.

"We’re excited to be part of this inaugural group and is looking forward to collaborating with others to address energy hardship. We congratulate all the appointed members and recognise the importance of industry working alongside community and government for positive change.

"Miranda was instrumental in the development of EnergyMate, an industry-led energy-coaching programme delivering better outcomes for whÄnau. We’re sure Miranda’s experience and industry insights on the complex issue of energy hardship will be an asset to the group’s work.

"We look forward to working with all the panelists and continuing our work along Government and community to alleviate energy hardship in Aotearoa," Mr Burrows says.