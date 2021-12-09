Aamplify appoints Amanda Cardinale as new Managing Director

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 10:48

Digital marketing agency Aamplify has today announced the appointment of Amanda Cardinale as its new Managing Director. Based in New Zealand, Cardinale will lead the business on a new phase of growth, and succeeds Aamplify’s former managing partner, Samuel Williams, who stepped down from this role earlier this year.

Cardinale brings a wealth of international digital and creative experience having worked for organisations across the US, Europe and Australasia. Cardinale was Founder and Head of Strategy at Workwhile, a virtual design agency based in Amsterdam. Under her leadership, the startup creative business grew into an industry disruptor focused on delivering inspired and meaningful brand experiences to major international clients. Cardinale also headed up Digital Product Strategy at Discovery Communications where she led the team responsible for launching the business’s first digital streaming service, Dplay, across five international markets.

Commenting on her appointment, Cardinale says: "Aamplify is a respected digital marketing agency serving clients across New Zealand, Australia, and beyond, and the potential we have with the business is immense. It’s a pivotal time to join the team to guide B2B businesses through their post-Covid digital marketing transformation. I feel incredibly privileged to be part of Aamplify as we continue to shape and craft our competitive place in the market."

Director of Product Max Allen, said: "Amanda has an incredible track record in the digital and creative industries, and an ongoing appetite for taking on brand challenges with disruptive strategies that drive change. On behalf of the agency and of our clients, we are thrilled to have Amanda on board as our new leader as we continue to build on our incredible momentum in recent years."