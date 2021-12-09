Business shows that we can speed up replacement of natural gas - Bioenergy Association

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 17:43

The announcement that Firstgas has agreed to upgrade biogas as a full replacement for natural gas shows that business is speeding up its own transition to using biofuels to provide renewable energy.

Firstgas has announced that it is collaborating with Ecogas who are building a facility to recycle organic wastes from across the North Island, including from Auckland, into biogas and biofertiliser. The Ecogas facility is under construction at Reporoa and will be a regional facility for recycling organic food residues.

Brian Cox , executive officer of the Bioenergy Association commented that "This initiative demonstrates to business and local councils that where they produce biogas in existing facilities that handle organic waste this can be upgraded to offset existing natural gas use. It is not just about recycling waste into energy, but recycling waste into dollars."

"Council waste water treatment facilities often produce large amounts of biogas which could now be sold and so a Council that is not looking to do this, are missing out on revenue that could be used for funding other community opportunities".

"A big benefit of replacing natural gas with biomethane is that we can do it now and that we can immediately start reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The other benefit is that by replacing natural gas with a drop-in fuel such as biomethane existing gas network infrastructure can continue to be used, and gas users carry on using their existing equipment.. Replacing natural gas with any other energy form would result in additional costs to gas users."

"The Government has signaled that it wants us to move to a circular bioeconomy and businesses like these are showing how it can be done."

"The Ecogas recycling of food waste uses proven technologies and is widely done in most other countries. New Zealand has been slow to adopt circular economy principles where food wastes are recycled to make other products rather than discharge to landfill. There is no reason why all communities across New Zealand could not have zero organic waste going to landfill by 2030."