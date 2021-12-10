Tickets on sale for B+LNZ Awards Dinner

|
Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards Dinner in Napier on Wednesday, 2 February.
Along with Awards partner Farmlands and Award category sponsors, Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is inviting anyone with an interest in the red meat industry to join them at the Napier War Memorial Centre from 6pm.
B+LNZ’s CEO Sam McIvor says as well as showcasing all finalists and announcing the winners of the eight award categories, the B+LNZ Awards Dinner will be an opportunity for the red meat sector to come together and celebrate the people, innovations and technologies that make New Zealand’s pasture-based red meat industry world-leading.
"I encourage anyone with an interest in any aspect of the red meat industry to join us on 2 February. Hear about the fantastic work going on in our sector - often behind the scenes - and share in the successes of our finalists and winners.
"Our sector has a great story and the Awards Dinner will give us an opportunity to tell it and disseminate it further."
The Award categories are: AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award, Rabobank People Development Award, Alliance Significant Contribution Award, FMG Rural Champion Award, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award, Datamars Livestock Technology Award, Gallagher Innovation Farming Award and Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award.
The Government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) will apply for the Awards Dinner. Therefore, to adhere to this new framework and venue requirements, B+LNZ will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated, scan in at the event and present their vaccine pass to be verified.
To get your tickets, visit B+LNZ’s website: https://beeflambnz.com/events/awards-dinner
